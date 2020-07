Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! End unit townhome featuring new carpet, new paint., upstairs loft, fenced backyard. The community is conveniently located near I20, parks and minutes away from Stonecrest Mall. Public Transporation is available. Two years minimum Lease Term (firm), No Pets, No Housing Vouchers will be accepted.