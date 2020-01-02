Rent Calculator
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM
2184 Wellington Cir
2184 Wellington Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
2184 Wellington Circle, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse. Excellent size. Spacious rooms. All hardwood flooring. Freshly painted. Move in ready. Don't miss it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2184 Wellington Cir have any available units?
2184 Wellington Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 2184 Wellington Cir have?
Some of 2184 Wellington Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2184 Wellington Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2184 Wellington Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2184 Wellington Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2184 Wellington Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 2184 Wellington Cir offer parking?
No, 2184 Wellington Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2184 Wellington Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2184 Wellington Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2184 Wellington Cir have a pool?
No, 2184 Wellington Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2184 Wellington Cir have accessible units?
No, 2184 Wellington Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2184 Wellington Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2184 Wellington Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2184 Wellington Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2184 Wellington Cir has units with air conditioning.
