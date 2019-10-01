All apartments in Redan
2172 Sara Ashley Way

2172 Sara Ashley Way · No Longer Available
Location

2172 Sara Ashley Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 9/30/19!!"

Great Split level home with lots of natural light! Spacious open floor plan featuring separate living room with fireplace, adjacent dining room with access to private back patio, cozy kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, bonus room in lower level is great for entertainment. Large master suite with ample closet space and private bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms with wall to wall carpet. Large fenced backyard. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2172 Sara Ashley Way have any available units?
2172 Sara Ashley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2172 Sara Ashley Way have?
Some of 2172 Sara Ashley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2172 Sara Ashley Way currently offering any rent specials?
2172 Sara Ashley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2172 Sara Ashley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2172 Sara Ashley Way is pet friendly.
Does 2172 Sara Ashley Way offer parking?
No, 2172 Sara Ashley Way does not offer parking.
Does 2172 Sara Ashley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2172 Sara Ashley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2172 Sara Ashley Way have a pool?
No, 2172 Sara Ashley Way does not have a pool.
Does 2172 Sara Ashley Way have accessible units?
No, 2172 Sara Ashley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2172 Sara Ashley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2172 Sara Ashley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2172 Sara Ashley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2172 Sara Ashley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
