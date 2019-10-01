2172 Sara Ashley Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

"ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 9/30/19!!"



Great Split level home with lots of natural light! Spacious open floor plan featuring separate living room with fireplace, adjacent dining room with access to private back patio, cozy kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, bonus room in lower level is great for entertainment. Large master suite with ample closet space and private bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms with wall to wall carpet. Large fenced backyard. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.