2138 Marbut Farms Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Time to start packing! This adorable home, located in Louisville, KY, has recently been renovated and is move in ready. Some renovations include professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures, and freshly painted walls. In the kitchen, you will be delighted to know that it will come fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances. To enhance the kitchen, the white cabinets add to the airy and bright atmosphere of the room. The living room features wood style flooring and a pass through which also divides the living room and dining room. Another great feature to the home is the fenced backyard which features a storage shed for all of your extra belongings. Apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, so you can make this house your home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.