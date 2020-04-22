All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2138 Marbut Farms Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2138 Marbut Farms Court
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:54 AM

2138 Marbut Farms Court

2138 Marbut Farms Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2138 Marbut Farms Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Time to start packing! This adorable home, located in Louisville, KY, has recently been renovated and is move in ready. Some renovations include professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures, and freshly painted walls. In the kitchen, you will be delighted to know that it will come fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances. To enhance the kitchen, the white cabinets add to the airy and bright atmosphere of the room. The living room features wood style flooring and a pass through which also divides the living room and dining room. Another great feature to the home is the fenced backyard which features a storage shed for all of your extra belongings. Apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, so you can make this house your home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Marbut Farms Court have any available units?
2138 Marbut Farms Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2138 Marbut Farms Court currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Marbut Farms Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Marbut Farms Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 Marbut Farms Court is pet friendly.
Does 2138 Marbut Farms Court offer parking?
No, 2138 Marbut Farms Court does not offer parking.
Does 2138 Marbut Farms Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 Marbut Farms Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Marbut Farms Court have a pool?
No, 2138 Marbut Farms Court does not have a pool.
Does 2138 Marbut Farms Court have accessible units?
No, 2138 Marbut Farms Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Marbut Farms Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 Marbut Farms Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2138 Marbut Farms Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2138 Marbut Farms Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College