All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2078 Kimber Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2078 Kimber Trail
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

2078 Kimber Trail

2078 Kimber Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2078 Kimber Trail, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TOTAL RENOVATION on this XXL HOME! LOTS of room 4 the WHOLE FAMILY! - Very Large Home - Wonderful lay out... perfect for a large family.

Easy to qualify - no evictions and no convictions please.

Qualifications: 2 times the rental amount in verifiable Gross income, good rental history complete w/no evictions FILED and no felony convictions.

Applications are done ONLINE at ParksideLeasing.com and are $50/adult as this what the cost is for the background check, credit check, residency verification, employment/income verification, criminal check and application review. Every person 18 yrs old and over MUST complete the application regardless of how often they will sleep at the home. If they will be an overnight guest for more than 7 days/year - they must qualify.

No Section 8 for this property!

(RLNE1839237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 Kimber Trail have any available units?
2078 Kimber Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2078 Kimber Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2078 Kimber Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 Kimber Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2078 Kimber Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2078 Kimber Trail offer parking?
No, 2078 Kimber Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2078 Kimber Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2078 Kimber Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 Kimber Trail have a pool?
No, 2078 Kimber Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2078 Kimber Trail have accessible units?
No, 2078 Kimber Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 Kimber Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2078 Kimber Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2078 Kimber Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2078 Kimber Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College