2036 Countydown Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This home features granite countertops, brand new all black appliances, new paint, and flooring. This home is close to everything. Hurry in before it is rented.



Monthly rent is based on a 18 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

No section 8

Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee $195

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.