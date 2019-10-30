All apartments in Redan
2036 Countydown Lane
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

2036 Countydown Lane

2036 Countydown Lane · No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

2036 Countydown Lane, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This home features granite countertops, brand new all black appliances, new paint, and flooring. This home is close to everything. Hurry in before it is rented.

Monthly rent is based on a 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Countydown Lane have any available units?
2036 Countydown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2036 Countydown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Countydown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Countydown Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 Countydown Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2036 Countydown Lane offer parking?
No, 2036 Countydown Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2036 Countydown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Countydown Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Countydown Lane have a pool?
No, 2036 Countydown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Countydown Lane have accessible units?
No, 2036 Countydown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Countydown Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Countydown Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Countydown Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 Countydown Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

