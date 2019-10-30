2036 Countydown Lane

Amenities
Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This home features granite countertops, brand new all black appliances, new paint, and flooring. This home is close to everything. Hurry in before it is rented.
Monthly rent is based on a 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.