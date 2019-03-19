2004 Hilda Burns Place

Amenities

Attractive 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in Lithonia, GA. Home features a large Living Room with adjoining separate dining room. The kitchen is fully stocked with stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Cabinets have just been painted. All walls and doors have been freshly painted with new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Very nice home and you can go see it right now! The property is on the Rently Self-showing system.



This property does not except section 8.



This property is available for self-showing with Rently. Please visit www.magneticpm.com/rental-search to see more information about out rental criteria. Schedule your showing at www.rently.com

