1824 Singer Way

Quaint 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch-Style home for rent in Lithonia! Freshly Painted! New tile flooring in Kitchen! Separate Living room and Dinning room! Private Backyard! Apply today this property won't last long! This property is professionally managed by Greentree Realty Inc.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.** This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

