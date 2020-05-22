All apartments in Redan
1824 Singer Way
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:55 PM

1824 Singer Way

1824 Singer Way · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Singer Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Quaint 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch-Style home for rent in Lithonia! Freshly Painted! New tile flooring in Kitchen! Separate Living room and Dinning room! Private Backyard! Apply today this property won't last long! This property is professionally managed by Greentree Realty Inc.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.** This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Singer Way have any available units?
1824 Singer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1824 Singer Way currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Singer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Singer Way pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Singer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1824 Singer Way offer parking?
No, 1824 Singer Way does not offer parking.
Does 1824 Singer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Singer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Singer Way have a pool?
No, 1824 Singer Way does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Singer Way have accessible units?
No, 1824 Singer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Singer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Singer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Singer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 Singer Way does not have units with air conditioning.

