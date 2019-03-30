All apartments in Redan
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:04 AM

1643 Fieldgreen Overlook

1643 Fieldgreen Overlook · No Longer Available
Location

1643 Fieldgreen Overlook, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Single Family House
Beds: 4
|Baths: 2.5
Deposit: $1,350.00
Application Fee: $55.00

You walk in to a completely open space where on the right hand side is the stairs going upstairs, on the left is the sunken down formal living with hardwood floors which is open to the formal dining room with brand new light fixtures and high open ceilings with cedar beams giving it the grandeur you would not normally expect in a rental homes in Stone Mountain.

Updated kitchen boasts black matching appliances, granite counter tops, top of the line back splash in the contemporary style of the house. Stainless steel under mount sink outshines only the stainless steel, pull out kitchen faucet. The cozy kitchen open up to a breakfast area with large sliding doors to a private deck and a covered porch and has an open view of the family room with a large working fireplace, web bar, and built in cabinets with a wine rack. A half bath is located on the first level for everyones convenience and boasts a modern vanity with granite counter top, beautiful mirror, modern faucet and a new toilet. New light fixtures in the half bath will give you plenty of light and the window will bring in the natural light that everyone craves for.

Coming up the hardwood stairs, your first stop is the master suite that offers two his and her closets, modern double vanity, new light fixtures and a separate bath/shower area. This rental home in Stone Mountain GA is like no other because it offers hardwood floors in three more bedrooms, large closet spaces and a hall bath big enough to accommodate even pickiest resident.

Aside from the open floor plan, lots of natural light in the whole home, highly demanded cedar beams that are usually found in homes over half a million dollars, this Stone Mountain Home for Rent will give your family a private yard, private deck, covered porch, two car garage and a great space to live in and entertain in. A wireless security system will keep your family safe and gi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook have any available units?
1643 Fieldgreen Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook have?
Some of 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Fieldgreen Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook pet-friendly?
No, 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook offer parking?
Yes, 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook offers parking.
Does 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook have a pool?
No, 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook have accessible units?
No, 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook have units with dishwashers?
No, 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook have units with air conditioning?
No, 1643 Fieldgreen Overlook does not have units with air conditioning.
