1643 Fieldgreen Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Single Family House

Beds: 4

|Baths: 2.5

Deposit: $1,350.00

Application Fee: $55.00



You walk in to a completely open space where on the right hand side is the stairs going upstairs, on the left is the sunken down formal living with hardwood floors which is open to the formal dining room with brand new light fixtures and high open ceilings with cedar beams giving it the grandeur you would not normally expect in a rental homes in Stone Mountain.



Updated kitchen boasts black matching appliances, granite counter tops, top of the line back splash in the contemporary style of the house. Stainless steel under mount sink outshines only the stainless steel, pull out kitchen faucet. The cozy kitchen open up to a breakfast area with large sliding doors to a private deck and a covered porch and has an open view of the family room with a large working fireplace, web bar, and built in cabinets with a wine rack. A half bath is located on the first level for everyones convenience and boasts a modern vanity with granite counter top, beautiful mirror, modern faucet and a new toilet. New light fixtures in the half bath will give you plenty of light and the window will bring in the natural light that everyone craves for.



Coming up the hardwood stairs, your first stop is the master suite that offers two his and her closets, modern double vanity, new light fixtures and a separate bath/shower area. This rental home in Stone Mountain GA is like no other because it offers hardwood floors in three more bedrooms, large closet spaces and a hall bath big enough to accommodate even pickiest resident.



Aside from the open floor plan, lots of natural light in the whole home, highly demanded cedar beams that are usually found in homes over half a million dollars, this Stone Mountain Home for Rent will give your family a private yard, private deck, covered porch, two car garage and a great space to live in and entertain in. A wireless security system will keep your family safe and gi