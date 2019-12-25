1562 Circlestone Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Now available !! - 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Townhome! Large living room area with a great fireplace. Patio doors open up to your private backyard.

Bedrooms are a good size with plenty of closet space. Large bathrooms and the kitchen includes all major kitchen appliances.



Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com

Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount

No evictions on credit report

No felony convictions

Every person in the home, 18 years old and older, are required to apply

Pets accepted on an individual basis, pet deposit will apply



(RLNE5000061)