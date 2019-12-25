All apartments in Redan
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

1562 Circlestone Dr

1562 Circlestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1562 Circlestone Drive, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available !! - 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Townhome! Large living room area with a great fireplace. Patio doors open up to your private backyard.
Bedrooms are a good size with plenty of closet space. Large bathrooms and the kitchen includes all major kitchen appliances.

Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com
Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount
No evictions on credit report
No felony convictions
Every person in the home, 18 years old and older, are required to apply
Pets accepted on an individual basis, pet deposit will apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 Circlestone Dr have any available units?
1562 Circlestone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1562 Circlestone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1562 Circlestone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 Circlestone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1562 Circlestone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1562 Circlestone Dr offer parking?
No, 1562 Circlestone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1562 Circlestone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1562 Circlestone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 Circlestone Dr have a pool?
No, 1562 Circlestone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1562 Circlestone Dr have accessible units?
No, 1562 Circlestone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 Circlestone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1562 Circlestone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1562 Circlestone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1562 Circlestone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
