1410 Stoneleigh Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

2 weeks free if move in by 4/14 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease term.



Beautiful 1 story 3 bedroom/2 bath home featuring a rocking chair worthy front porch, large sunlit windows, and a 2 car garage. Home features a spacious open floorplan, a spacious kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, with all updated appliances. Large bedrooms with large closets and a large outdoor area great for entertaining complete this home.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.