Last updated April 2 2020 at 8:45 PM

1410 Stoneleigh Way

1410 Stoneleigh Way · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Stoneleigh Way, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 weeks free if move in by 4/14 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease term.

Beautiful 1 story 3 bedroom/2 bath home featuring a rocking chair worthy front porch, large sunlit windows, and a 2 car garage. Home features a spacious open floorplan, a spacious kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, with all updated appliances. Large bedrooms with large closets and a large outdoor area great for entertaining complete this home.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Stoneleigh Way have any available units?
1410 Stoneleigh Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1410 Stoneleigh Way have?
Some of 1410 Stoneleigh Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Stoneleigh Way currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Stoneleigh Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Stoneleigh Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Stoneleigh Way is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Stoneleigh Way offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Stoneleigh Way offers parking.
Does 1410 Stoneleigh Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Stoneleigh Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Stoneleigh Way have a pool?
No, 1410 Stoneleigh Way does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Stoneleigh Way have accessible units?
No, 1410 Stoneleigh Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Stoneleigh Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Stoneleigh Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Stoneleigh Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Stoneleigh Way does not have units with air conditioning.

