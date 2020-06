Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Newer Cozy Condo 3 bedroom 2.5 baths, built in 2010, One car garage, swimming pool, clubhouse, in Stone Mountain, Very good location, Closing shopping and restaurants. ALL ELECTRIC, Trash included, All Credit OK, Need stable job and, No Recent evictions to qualify.

Call or text to 404-834-1168.

Online Application link: https://yellowrockpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.

You can pay application fee $35 online. All adults need fill the application.