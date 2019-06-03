1238 Adcox Square - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Town-home located in the heart of Stone Mountain. With amenities that include side by side stainless steel refrigerator, black dishwasher, black gas range, black microwave, carpet, 2 garden bath tubs, washer & dryer, fireplace, deck , & single car garage with motorized garage door.

Located within walking distance are, shopping plaza, restaurants, High School, and Marta Bus which travels to Indian Creek Train Station & downtown Lithonia to Stonecrest Mall . Easy Access to i285 & I 20 which is approximately 25 to downtown Atlanta, also 10 mins to Stone Mountain Park.



Voucher Holders are Welcome to Apply.



Requirements

Provable Income 3 x the rent

Security Deposit $1.250.00

No Pets

No Evictions

No Felonies

Renters Insurance

Townhouse - 2 beds 2.5 bath with 1 car Garage.