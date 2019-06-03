All apartments in Redan
1238 Adcox Square - 1

1238 Adcox Sq · No Longer Available
Location

1238 Adcox Sq, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Town-home located in the heart of Stone Mountain. With amenities that include side by side stainless steel refrigerator, black dishwasher, black gas range, black microwave, carpet, 2 garden bath tubs, washer & dryer, fireplace, deck , & single car garage with motorized garage door.
Located within walking distance are, shopping plaza, restaurants, High School, and Marta Bus which travels to Indian Creek Train Station & downtown Lithonia to Stonecrest Mall . Easy Access to i285 & I 20 which is approximately 25 to downtown Atlanta, also 10 mins to Stone Mountain Park.

Voucher Holders are Welcome to Apply.

Requirements
Provable Income 3 x the rent
Security Deposit $1.250.00
No Pets
No Evictions
No Felonies
Renters Insurance
Townhouse - 2 beds 2.5 bath with 1 car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 Adcox Square - 1 have any available units?
1238 Adcox Square - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1238 Adcox Square - 1 have?
Some of 1238 Adcox Square - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 Adcox Square - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Adcox Square - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Adcox Square - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1238 Adcox Square - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1238 Adcox Square - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1238 Adcox Square - 1 offers parking.
Does 1238 Adcox Square - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 Adcox Square - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Adcox Square - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1238 Adcox Square - 1 has a pool.
Does 1238 Adcox Square - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1238 Adcox Square - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Adcox Square - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 Adcox Square - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 Adcox Square - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1238 Adcox Square - 1 has units with air conditioning.
