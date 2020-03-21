4140 Atlanta Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning accessible carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

2 Bedroom 1 bath house with large lawn. New carpet and spacious rooms. Great front proch and large utilty workshop in backyard.

This lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in the city limits of powder springs with large yard and screened porch. Some Pets Ok, Quiet area of Powder Springs.

No central heating or air.



Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities and lawn



Interested in becoming a new renter at Falcon View Properties?



Please go to our website link below to & apply with our easy and fast online application process