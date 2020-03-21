All apartments in Powder Springs
Find more places like 4140 Atlanta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
4140 Atlanta Street
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

4140 Atlanta Street

4140 Atlanta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Powder Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4140 Atlanta Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
2 Bedroom 1 bath house with large lawn. New carpet and spacious rooms. Great front proch and large utilty workshop in backyard.
This lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in the city limits of powder springs with large yard and screened porch. Some Pets Ok, Quiet area of Powder Springs.
No central heating or air.

Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities and lawn

Interested in becoming a new renter at Falcon View Properties?

Please go to our website link below to & apply with our easy and fast online application process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Atlanta Street have any available units?
4140 Atlanta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4140 Atlanta Street have?
Some of 4140 Atlanta Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 Atlanta Street currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Atlanta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Atlanta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4140 Atlanta Street is pet friendly.
Does 4140 Atlanta Street offer parking?
No, 4140 Atlanta Street does not offer parking.
Does 4140 Atlanta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 Atlanta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Atlanta Street have a pool?
No, 4140 Atlanta Street does not have a pool.
Does 4140 Atlanta Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4140 Atlanta Street has accessible units.
Does 4140 Atlanta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4140 Atlanta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4140 Atlanta Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4140 Atlanta Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Powder Springs 3 BedroomsPowder Springs Apartments with Garages
Powder Springs Apartments with ParkingPowder Springs Apartments with Pools
Powder Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GACarrollton, GAForest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GARome, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College