Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Register at Rently.Com Wonderful updated Powder Springs home. Spacious fireside great room and dining room with wood flooring, and updated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Wonderful finished basement great for home theater or recreation room. Large bedrooms and updated baths. Wonderful deck overlooking wooded back yard. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet / 2 max