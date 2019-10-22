3844 Equity Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Hurry! Don't miss out on this fabulous new townhouse. The home features an open floor plan with stained 42" cabinets, beautiful granite counter-tops, subway tile back-splash in Kitchen with breakfast bar and direct view to Family Room. Relax for the evening in your spacious master suite with a garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Second master suite upstairs and a full suite in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout main level, foyer and carpet in bedrooms. Laundry room conveniently located on second floor.