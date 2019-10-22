All apartments in Powder Springs
Find more places like 3844 Equity Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
3844 Equity Lane
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

3844 Equity Lane

3844 Equity Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Powder Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3844 Equity Lane, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Hurry! Don't miss out on this fabulous new townhouse. The home features an open floor plan with stained 42" cabinets, beautiful granite counter-tops, subway tile back-splash in Kitchen with breakfast bar and direct view to Family Room. Relax for the evening in your spacious master suite with a garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Second master suite upstairs and a full suite in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout main level, foyer and carpet in bedrooms. Laundry room conveniently located on second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 Equity Lane have any available units?
3844 Equity Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3844 Equity Lane have?
Some of 3844 Equity Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3844 Equity Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3844 Equity Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 Equity Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3844 Equity Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 3844 Equity Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3844 Equity Lane offers parking.
Does 3844 Equity Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3844 Equity Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 Equity Lane have a pool?
No, 3844 Equity Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3844 Equity Lane have accessible units?
No, 3844 Equity Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 Equity Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3844 Equity Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3844 Equity Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3844 Equity Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Powder Springs 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPowder Springs Apartments with Garages
Powder Springs Apartments with ParkingPowder Springs Apartments with Pools
Powder Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GACarrollton, GAForest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GARome, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College