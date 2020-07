Amenities

Cozy end unit townhome in highly sought McEachern School District. Newly-renovated with fresh paint, new flooring, carpet, and appliances! The home includes a large master suite with walk-in closet, spacious kitchen and is close to shopping, parks, restaurants and more! This one won't last long and is move-in ready.