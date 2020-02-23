3245 Dogwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Great location and beautiful home! - Beautiful house with 4 Beds and 2.5 Baths on great private wooded fenced lot and excellent shools! Living room, dining room/ family room with fireplace. Large fully equipped kitchen and breakfast area looking out into the woods. Master bedroom with spa li and secondary bedrooms are all good sized. Bonus room in Finished Basement. Home has hardwood floors, Plantation Shutters, Fresh Paint and a 2-Car Garage. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5569466)