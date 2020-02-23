All apartments in Powder Springs
3245 Dogwood Drive

3245 Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3245 Dogwood Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Great location and beautiful home! - Beautiful house with 4 Beds and 2.5 Baths on great private wooded fenced lot and excellent shools! Living room, dining room/ family room with fireplace. Large fully equipped kitchen and breakfast area looking out into the woods. Master bedroom with spa li and secondary bedrooms are all good sized. Bonus room in Finished Basement. Home has hardwood floors, Plantation Shutters, Fresh Paint and a 2-Car Garage. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5569466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Dogwood Drive have any available units?
3245 Dogwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3245 Dogwood Drive have?
Some of 3245 Dogwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Dogwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Dogwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Dogwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3245 Dogwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3245 Dogwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Dogwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3245 Dogwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Dogwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Dogwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3245 Dogwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Dogwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3245 Dogwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Dogwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 Dogwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3245 Dogwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3245 Dogwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

