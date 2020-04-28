1234 Silvercrest Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Amazing 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Rental Home! Welcome Home to this Double Front Porch, Ready for Your Rocking Chairs! Home Offers Wood Floors Throughout Main Level with Kitchen Featuring 42" Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, & Stainless Steel Appliances! Kitchen Is Open To The Large Great Room with a cozy Stacked Stone Fireplace. Oversize Master Suite Features Double Vanities, Separate Garden Tub & Shower, And Tiled Floors! Home comes Fully Furnished!! Private FENCED Backyard! Great for Entertaining. Close to Hwy, Shopping!!