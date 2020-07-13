/
pet friendly apartments
108 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Port Wentworth, GA
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
32 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1332 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
101 Hodgeville Road
101 Hodgeville Rd, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
940 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment has a light filled open floor plan with large living area open to kitchen. Rent includes water/sewer/trash service. Has washer/dryer and shared fenced in backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6 Miriam Jordan Rd
6 Miriam Jordan Rd, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1472 sqft
3 Bedroom In Rice Creek
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
36 Hasty Point Rd.
36 Hasty Pond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
3066 sqft
36 Hasty Point Rd. Available 08/03/20 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms with Loft/Bonus Area in Rice Creek - Newer 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a fenced yard that backs up to community green space.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Commonwealth Ave
115 Commonwealth Avenue, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1704 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Port Wentworth - Four bedroom home in Port Wentworth, GA. Features detached garage, closed-in front porch, and living/dining combo.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
26 Cherry St
26 Cherry St, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1958 sqft
2 story 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with an upstairs loft and a 3 car garage. Available July 17, 2020. A 2 story foyer greets you upon entering the home with a hardwood staircase.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
20 Cherry St.
20 Cherry Street, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1988 sqft
20 Cherry St. - When you walk in the door, you are welcomed by intricate details and upgrades. The large family room establishes a space for quality time, while dinner is being cooked in the adjoining kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Port Wentworth
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
133 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$988
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
8 Units Available
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Waverly Station at the Highlands in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
61 Fairgreen Street
61 Fairgreen Street, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1702 sqft
61 Fairgreen Street - 61 Fairgreen Street - Kenealy Available 07/24/20 *Coming Soon* 61 Fairgreen St in Savannah, just north of Pooler - SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL end-unit townhome with 4 Bedrooms, 3.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
67 Smith Ave
67 Smith Avenue, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Garden City, Ga. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, storage, washer dryer hookups, Large yard with lawncare included, sunroom, and diningroom.
1 of 22
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
112 Orkney Road
112 Orkney Rd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1415 sqft
By Lamar Smith Homes. Available for immediate occupancy!! This gorgeous new construction townhome features 1415 sq. ft. of living space with luxury plank vinyl flooring, blinds and attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Port Wentworth
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
39 Units Available
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
Studio
$894
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
986 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$998
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$941
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Chatham Parkway
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Chatham Parkway
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
120 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
