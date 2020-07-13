/
pet friendly apartments
59 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wilmington Island, GA
11 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
113 Ladonna Drive
113 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
922 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath duplex on Wilmington Island! Freshly painted and great location across from May Howard school. Washer/dryer hookups in large laundry room. Large back yard with patio. Small pets considered.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1303 Wilmington Island Road
1303 Wilmington Island Road, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1403 sqft
3BR/2BA ranch located in the heart of Wilmington Island. This home features a two car garage, living room, dining room, family room and separate laundry room. The home also has large fenced back yard and large driveway.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington Island
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Savannah
2130 East Gwinnett St
2130 East Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Cute Bungalow - great yard - Two Bedroom - Cute little Eastside Bungalow with a great yard for all of your outdoor activities. (RLNE5886466)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home is a 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
503 Parkersburg Rd
503 Parkersburg Road, Isle of Hope, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Isle of Hope Savannah Georgia - Property Id: 304857 A charming home located in Charming Isle of Hope. Close to churches stores community pool. Walk along historic Bluff drive ride bike inder tree lined streets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2510 Nottingham Drive
2510 Nottingham Drive, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
Available June 17th - Available June 17th!!! Great Single Story Home Located in Midtown Savannah. Too Much Character to mention it all. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Den and Spacious Sunroom with AC. Large Fenced Yard.
Results within 10 miles of Wilmington Island
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Oakdale
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,220
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1045 sqft
Our Savannah apartments for rent offer southern charm in a supreme location! At Carriage House, residents are just minutes from work and play due to our central location offering a prime distance from the area’s best in shopping, dining, and social
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Paradise Park
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
10 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Paradise Park
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Southside
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
5 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
166 Units Available
Yamacraw Village
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,724
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
Located steps from Savannah's thriving downtown scene, The Baxly is a prime location to call home for those who want to live right in the middle of it all.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
95 Units Available
Abercorn Heights - Lamara Heights
The Grove at Ardsley Park
125 E 62nd St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
940 sqft
Our multi-million dollar renovation is almost complete! Located in the desirable Ardsley Park neighborhood, The Grove at Ardsley Park boasts brand new and renovated apartment homes and townhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-East
305 E Bolton Street
305 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
849 sqft
Virtual tour available! This fully furnished and renovated condo is available as a month-to-month rental.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Twickenham
320 Forrest Avenue
320 Forrest Avenue, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Twickenham. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, new bath fixtures, and new kitchen appliances. New energy efficient double hung windows and spray foam insulation.
