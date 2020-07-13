Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

169 Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pooler apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
190 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$933
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 1 at 02:27pm
20 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
335 Casey Drive
335 Casey Drive, Pooler, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,390
4168 sqft
335 Casey Drive Pooler, GA 31322 Executive Home In Somersby In Pooler! Two Story! Five Bedrooms - with Study, Sunroom and Bonus Room! 4 Full Baths! 9 Foot Ceilings! Study or Office On First Floor! Kitchen Has Granite Counters! Breakfast Bar!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
246 Longleaf Cir
246 Longleaf Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1884 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Pooler - Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Hunter's Ridge subdivision in Pooler, convenient to Gulfstream and I-16.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
486 Copper Creek Circle
486 Copper Creek Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1896 sqft
486 Copper Creek Circle Rent - $1745 Executive home. 3 bedrooms w/den. Den could be 4th bedroom. 2 baths. Wood floors in living room, den and dining room. Wod burning fireplace in living room. Decorative column in dining room. Lots of windows.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
146 Sonata Circle
146 Sonata Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1275 sqft
Wonderful move-in ready 3-bedroom, 3 bath townhome offering 1,275s/f of delightful living space, with brand new carpet throughout entire house. The great room features a cozy fireplace, and opens to the formal dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
175 Old Pond Circle
175 Old Pond Circle, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1668 sqft
Great location in The Farm at Morgan Lakes. Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
127 Ventura Place
127 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2150 sqft
AVAILABLE TO CHECK OUT KEYS WITH $40 CASH DEPOSIT 3-story townhome overlooking small lake with lots of light and room for entertainment. Elevator access to all 3 floors. Large Great room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and half-bath.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 North Newton Street
408 North Newton Street, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Fully furnished, all utilities and wifi included two bedroom, one bath home in the heart of Pooler. Quiet neighborhood. This home rents on a month to month lease.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
341 Brighton Woods Drive
341 Brighton Woods Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1561 sqft
This charming home is tucked away on .43 of acre in a small neighborhood but in an ideal location within minutes to all Pooler has to offer from shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, St. Joseph's hospital and more.
Results within 1 mile of Pooler
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$998
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
133 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
30 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$988
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
120 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
8 Units Available
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Waverly Station at the Highlands in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
32 Weatherby Circle
32 Weatherby Circle, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2850 sqft
This 3 bedroom with oversized Bonus/4th Bedroom, 2 bath custom-built villa overlooks a private lagoon in Southbridge.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
54 Misty Marsh Drive
54 Misty Marsh Drive, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2673 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath executive home in amenities filled The Enclave. Welcome to an open concept floor plan with gourmet kitchen, huge island and walk-in pantry. Convenient office/study right off the kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Chilmark Ct
3 Chilmark Court, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1316 sqft
Hampton Place-Pooler - Hampton Place off Quacco Road......true 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring large eat-in kitchen overlooking great room with fireplace. Split Bedroom Plan. Flooring throughout the home 1 year old. Double car garage with opener.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Misty Marsh Ct
3 Misty Marsh Drive, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2768 sqft
3 Misty Marsh Ct Available 07/14/20 Lovely executive-style home in The Enclave - Lovely & spacious, 2-story, executive-style home for rent. Located in The Enclave gated community. Home features grand curved staircase, wood floors on ground level.
City Guide for Pooler, GA

“Savannah is so beautiful that the dead never truly depart.”  (- James Caskey)

The coolest thing about Pooler, Georgia, besides the fact that it is far more affordable than living in Savannah proper, is that it has seen remarkable  explosive growth. In 2010, the US Census noted a population of 19,140 people, but in 2000, only 6,239 people lived here and, as of 2012, it has grown to 20,598. So, if you want to rent an apartment where everything is happening and people growing and developing their hometown, you'll want to check out Pooler. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pooler, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pooler apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

