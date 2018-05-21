All apartments in Pooler
Find more places like 302 Governor Gwinett Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pooler, GA
/
302 Governor Gwinett Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

302 Governor Gwinett Way

302 Governor Gwinnett Way · (912) 756-6888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pooler
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

302 Governor Gwinnett Way, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 Governor Gwinett Way · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathroom End Unit Townhome in Pooler, GA • Convenient to I-95 - Astor Plan Townhome
Master situated on the main level, a walk in closet, and a 36" Garden Tub/Shower Combo as standard. Upgrades include a Separate Shower and Double Vanity.
9 foot ceilings on the main level and a separate Formal Dining Room, Great Room and U shaped Kitchen.
This open plan has the kitchen situated in the middle of the dining and great rooms opening up to the great room with a bar area which makes this plan just perfect for entertaining.
2 bedrooms with walk in closets, a full bath, laundry room and a spacious loft and/or Bonus Room upstairs.
Relax on your front porch or grill out on your back patio.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Governor Gwinett Way have any available units?
302 Governor Gwinett Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 Governor Gwinett Way have?
Some of 302 Governor Gwinett Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Governor Gwinett Way currently offering any rent specials?
302 Governor Gwinett Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Governor Gwinett Way pet-friendly?
No, 302 Governor Gwinett Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pooler.
Does 302 Governor Gwinett Way offer parking?
No, 302 Governor Gwinett Way does not offer parking.
Does 302 Governor Gwinett Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Governor Gwinett Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Governor Gwinett Way have a pool?
Yes, 302 Governor Gwinett Way has a pool.
Does 302 Governor Gwinett Way have accessible units?
No, 302 Governor Gwinett Way does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Governor Gwinett Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Governor Gwinett Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Governor Gwinett Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Governor Gwinett Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 302 Governor Gwinett Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd
Pooler, GA 31322
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing
Pooler, GA 31322
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way
Pooler, GA 31322
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln
Pooler, GA 31322
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy
Pooler, GA 30560
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave
Pooler, GA 31322

Similar Pages

Pooler 1 BedroomsPooler 2 Bedrooms
Pooler 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPooler Dog Friendly Apartments
Pooler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC
Bloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity