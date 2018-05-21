302 Governor Gwinett Way

Amenities
3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathroom End Unit Townhome in Pooler, GA • Convenient to I-95 - Astor Plan Townhome
Master situated on the main level, a walk in closet, and a 36" Garden Tub/Shower Combo as standard. Upgrades include a Separate Shower and Double Vanity.
9 foot ceilings on the main level and a separate Formal Dining Room, Great Room and U shaped Kitchen.
This open plan has the kitchen situated in the middle of the dining and great rooms opening up to the great room with a bar area which makes this plan just perfect for entertaining.
2 bedrooms with walk in closets, a full bath, laundry room and a spacious loft and/or Bonus Room upstairs.
Relax on your front porch or grill out on your back patio.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5831732)