165 Arbor Village Drive

Amenities
165 Arbor Village Dr
Pooler, GA 31322
GREAT 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in The Arbors in Godley Village!
Located in the Heart of Pooler, off Benton Blvd and Pooler Parkway in Godley Station!
1690 Square Feet - the Hampton Floorplan!
Brightly Custom Painted throughout with Orange Peel wall finish in most rooms!
Ceramic Tile in Living room, Dining Room and main Hallway!
Fireplace!
Privacy Fenced Back Yard!
2-Car Garage! (no openers)
Kitchen has Maple Cabinets with White Appliances which include: Smooth-top Stove, Refrigerator with Water and Ice on Door, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal!
Home Backs up to Woods View!
Full Access to Amenity Area known as 'Village Park' anchored by a 5,000 square foot Clubhouse with a Fitness Center and Junior Olympic-size Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Biking/Hiking Trails and Fish Stocked Lagoons!
Rent $1575