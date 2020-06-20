165 Arbor Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

165 Arbor Village Dr

Pooler, GA 31322



GREAT 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in The Arbors in Godley Village!



Located in the Heart of Pooler, off Benton Blvd and Pooler Parkway in Godley Station!



1690 Square Feet - the Hampton Floorplan!



Brightly Custom Painted throughout with Orange Peel wall finish in most rooms!



Ceramic Tile in Living room, Dining Room and main Hallway!



Fireplace!



Privacy Fenced Back Yard!



2-Car Garage! (no openers)



Kitchen has Maple Cabinets with White Appliances which include: Smooth-top Stove, Refrigerator with Water and Ice on Door, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal!



Home Backs up to Woods View!



Full Access to Amenity Area known as 'Village Park' anchored by a 5,000 square foot Clubhouse with a Fitness Center and Junior Olympic-size Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Biking/Hiking Trails and Fish Stocked Lagoons!



Rent $1575