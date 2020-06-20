All apartments in Pooler
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

165 Arbor Village Drive

165 Arbor Village Drive · (912) 312-2895
Location

165 Arbor Village Drive, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Amenities

165 Arbor Village Dr
Pooler, GA 31322

GREAT 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in The Arbors in Godley Village!

Located in the Heart of Pooler, off Benton Blvd and Pooler Parkway in Godley Station!

1690 Square Feet - the Hampton Floorplan!

Brightly Custom Painted throughout with Orange Peel wall finish in most rooms!

Ceramic Tile in Living room, Dining Room and main Hallway!

Fireplace!

Privacy Fenced Back Yard!

2-Car Garage! (no openers)

Kitchen has Maple Cabinets with White Appliances which include: Smooth-top Stove, Refrigerator with Water and Ice on Door, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal!

Home Backs up to Woods View!

Full Access to Amenity Area known as 'Village Park' anchored by a 5,000 square foot Clubhouse with a Fitness Center and Junior Olympic-size Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Biking/Hiking Trails and Fish Stocked Lagoons!

Rent $1575

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Arbor Village Drive have any available units?
165 Arbor Village Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Arbor Village Drive have?
Some of 165 Arbor Village Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Arbor Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
165 Arbor Village Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Arbor Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 165 Arbor Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pooler.
Does 165 Arbor Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 165 Arbor Village Drive does offer parking.
Does 165 Arbor Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Arbor Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Arbor Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 165 Arbor Village Drive has a pool.
Does 165 Arbor Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 165 Arbor Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Arbor Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Arbor Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Arbor Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Arbor Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
