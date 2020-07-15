All apartments in Pooler
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

149 Somersby Boulevard

149 Somersby Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

149 Somersby Boulevard, Pooler, GA 31322

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home that offers 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths and a huge Bonus Room upstairs. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors through out downstairs with carpet upstairs. Fenced in back yard over looking lagoon. Close to shopping and restaurants. Located right in the heart of Pooler. This home is a must see and will not be available long call us today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Somersby Boulevard have any available units?
149 Somersby Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pooler, GA.
What amenities does 149 Somersby Boulevard have?
Some of 149 Somersby Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Somersby Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
149 Somersby Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Somersby Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 149 Somersby Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pooler.
Does 149 Somersby Boulevard offer parking?
No, 149 Somersby Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 149 Somersby Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Somersby Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Somersby Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 149 Somersby Boulevard has a pool.
Does 149 Somersby Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 149 Somersby Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Somersby Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Somersby Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Somersby Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Somersby Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
