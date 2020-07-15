Beautiful home that offers 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths and a huge Bonus Room upstairs. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors through out downstairs with carpet upstairs. Fenced in back yard over looking lagoon. Close to shopping and restaurants. Located right in the heart of Pooler. This home is a must see and will not be available long call us today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 149 Somersby Boulevard have any available units?
149 Somersby Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pooler, GA.
What amenities does 149 Somersby Boulevard have?
Some of 149 Somersby Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Somersby Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
149 Somersby Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.