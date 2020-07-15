149 Somersby Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home that offers 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths and a huge Bonus Room upstairs. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors through out downstairs with carpet upstairs. Fenced in back yard over looking lagoon. Close to shopping and restaurants. Located right in the heart of Pooler. This home is a must see and will not be available long call us today for a showing.