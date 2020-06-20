Beautiful 4 bedroom in Hunt Club - Property Id: 283696
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Hunt Club will be available June 10th! Designer colors in several rooms! Laminate floors downstairs. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Guest bedroom located downstairs which can also be used as an office with a full bathroom downstairs too. Two additional guest bedrooms and the master bedroom are all located upstairs. Upstairs also offers a loft that is a great entertainment space! Fenced in back yard. Community pool and playground. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283696 Property Id 283696
(RLNE5790487)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 Tanzania Trail have any available units?
114 Tanzania Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pooler, GA.
What amenities does 114 Tanzania Trail have?
Some of 114 Tanzania Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Tanzania Trail currently offering any rent specials?
114 Tanzania Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Tanzania Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Tanzania Trail is pet friendly.
Does 114 Tanzania Trail offer parking?
No, 114 Tanzania Trail does not offer parking.
Does 114 Tanzania Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Tanzania Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Tanzania Trail have a pool?
Yes, 114 Tanzania Trail has a pool.
Does 114 Tanzania Trail have accessible units?
No, 114 Tanzania Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Tanzania Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Tanzania Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Tanzania Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Tanzania Trail does not have units with air conditioning.