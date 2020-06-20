114 Tanzania Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Beautiful 4 bedroom in Hunt Club - Property Id: 283696



This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Hunt Club will be available June 10th! Designer colors in several rooms! Laminate floors downstairs. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Guest bedroom located downstairs which can also be used as an office with a full bathroom downstairs too. Two additional guest bedrooms and the master bedroom are all located upstairs. Upstairs also offers a loft that is a great entertainment space! Fenced in back yard. Community pool and playground.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283696

Property Id 283696



(RLNE5790487)