All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 6953 Ayers Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
6953 Ayers Court
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:27 AM

6953 Ayers Court

6953 Ayers Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
Dunwoody Panhandle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6953 Ayers Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Just renovated Dunwoody/Peachtree Corners home offered FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED &available for 6 or 12 month lease! This home has a beautifully remodeled kitchen wi/ new white shaker cabinetry, huge island with workspace &seating, stainless steel appliances &range hood. The floors have just been refinished and fresh paint throughout. Vaulted sunroom &deck overlook the level, private & fenced backyard. Pets are negotiable, several nearby swim/tennis options, convenient to the Perimeter area, Technology Park, 285, 85 and 400. optional furniture /pricing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6953 Ayers Court have any available units?
6953 Ayers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 6953 Ayers Court have?
Some of 6953 Ayers Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6953 Ayers Court currently offering any rent specials?
6953 Ayers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6953 Ayers Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6953 Ayers Court is pet friendly.
Does 6953 Ayers Court offer parking?
Yes, 6953 Ayers Court offers parking.
Does 6953 Ayers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6953 Ayers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6953 Ayers Court have a pool?
Yes, 6953 Ayers Court has a pool.
Does 6953 Ayers Court have accessible units?
No, 6953 Ayers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6953 Ayers Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6953 Ayers Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6953 Ayers Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6953 Ayers Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree Corners 3 BedroomsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Parking
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College