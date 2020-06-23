6953 Ayers Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Just renovated Dunwoody/Peachtree Corners home offered FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED &available for 6 or 12 month lease! This home has a beautifully remodeled kitchen wi/ new white shaker cabinetry, huge island with workspace &seating, stainless steel appliances &range hood. The floors have just been refinished and fresh paint throughout. Vaulted sunroom &deck overlook the level, private & fenced backyard. Pets are negotiable, several nearby swim/tennis options, convenient to the Perimeter area, Technology Park, 285, 85 and 400. optional furniture /pricing