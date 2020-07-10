All apartments in Peachtree Corners
6637 Meadow Green Circle

6637 Meadow Green Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6637 Meadow Green Circle, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
One of the largest floor plans in the community, this clean & cozy home has 2 MASTER SUITES w/private bath each! Eat-in kitchen with space for a breakfast table, plenty of cabinets space. Spacious living room with corner fireplace. Private screened in porch & fenced in backyard are perfect for entertainment & grilling. Level driveway fits 2 cars. Hardwoods on the main, tiled floors in baths, tile backsplash. Close proximity to shopping & dining. BONUS: rear facing master bedroom has 2(!) closets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6637 Meadow Green Circle have any available units?
6637 Meadow Green Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 6637 Meadow Green Circle have?
Some of 6637 Meadow Green Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6637 Meadow Green Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6637 Meadow Green Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 Meadow Green Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6637 Meadow Green Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 6637 Meadow Green Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6637 Meadow Green Circle offers parking.
Does 6637 Meadow Green Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6637 Meadow Green Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 Meadow Green Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6637 Meadow Green Circle has a pool.
Does 6637 Meadow Green Circle have accessible units?
No, 6637 Meadow Green Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 Meadow Green Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6637 Meadow Green Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6637 Meadow Green Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6637 Meadow Green Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

