6637 Meadow Green Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

One of the largest floor plans in the community, this clean & cozy home has 2 MASTER SUITES w/private bath each! Eat-in kitchen with space for a breakfast table, plenty of cabinets space. Spacious living room with corner fireplace. Private screened in porch & fenced in backyard are perfect for entertainment & grilling. Level driveway fits 2 cars. Hardwoods on the main, tiled floors in baths, tile backsplash. Close proximity to shopping & dining. BONUS: rear facing master bedroom has 2(!) closets!