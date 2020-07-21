All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Location

5443 Springfield Court, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Peachtree Corners Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch on Cul-de-sac in Simpson Elementary School District. Most all systems less than 5 years old (roof, siding, hot water & HVAC) All new carpet & engineered wood flooring in kitchen and laundry as well as fresh paint inside. No HOA. Ready to go.

Schools:
Elem: Simpson
Middle: Pinckneyville
High: Norcross
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Peachtree Corners Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5026755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5443 Springfield Court have any available units?
5443 Springfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 5443 Springfield Court have?
Some of 5443 Springfield Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5443 Springfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
5443 Springfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5443 Springfield Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5443 Springfield Court is pet friendly.
Does 5443 Springfield Court offer parking?
No, 5443 Springfield Court does not offer parking.
Does 5443 Springfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5443 Springfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5443 Springfield Court have a pool?
No, 5443 Springfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 5443 Springfield Court have accessible units?
No, 5443 Springfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5443 Springfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5443 Springfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5443 Springfield Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5443 Springfield Court has units with air conditioning.
