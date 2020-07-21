5443 Springfield Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Peachtree Corners Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch on Cul-de-sac in Simpson Elementary School District. Most all systems less than 5 years old (roof, siding, hot water & HVAC) All new carpet & engineered wood flooring in kitchen and laundry as well as fresh paint inside. No HOA. Ready to go.



Schools:

Elem: Simpson

Middle: Pinckneyville

High: Norcross

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



