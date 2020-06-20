4970 Ancroft Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Stately traditional with gorgeous hardwood floors - Stately traditional in a swim & tennis community with gorgeous hardwood floors! Two-story foyer. Eat-in kitchen with island. Granite countertops. Gas fireplace with starter. Walk-in closets. Trey ceilings. Jetted garden tub. Spacious master suite with double vanity. Private back deck. 2 car garage. Energy-efficient thermal paned windows. Cul-de-sac. Largest floor plan in the subdivision.



Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828894)