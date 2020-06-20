All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 4970 Ancroft Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
4970 Ancroft Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4970 Ancroft Court

4970 Ancroft Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4970 Ancroft Court, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stately traditional with gorgeous hardwood floors - Stately traditional in a swim & tennis community with gorgeous hardwood floors! Two-story foyer. Eat-in kitchen with island. Granite countertops. Gas fireplace with starter. Walk-in closets. Trey ceilings. Jetted garden tub. Spacious master suite with double vanity. Private back deck. 2 car garage. Energy-efficient thermal paned windows. Cul-de-sac. Largest floor plan in the subdivision.

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4970 Ancroft Court have any available units?
4970 Ancroft Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4970 Ancroft Court have?
Some of 4970 Ancroft Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4970 Ancroft Court currently offering any rent specials?
4970 Ancroft Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4970 Ancroft Court pet-friendly?
No, 4970 Ancroft Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 4970 Ancroft Court offer parking?
Yes, 4970 Ancroft Court does offer parking.
Does 4970 Ancroft Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4970 Ancroft Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4970 Ancroft Court have a pool?
Yes, 4970 Ancroft Court has a pool.
Does 4970 Ancroft Court have accessible units?
No, 4970 Ancroft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4970 Ancroft Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4970 Ancroft Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4970 Ancroft Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4970 Ancroft Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree Corners 3 BedroomsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Parking
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College