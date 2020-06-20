4970 Ancroft Court

Amenities
Stately traditional with gorgeous hardwood floors - Stately traditional in a swim & tennis community with gorgeous hardwood floors! Two-story foyer. Eat-in kitchen with island. Granite countertops. Gas fireplace with starter. Walk-in closets. Trey ceilings. Jetted garden tub. Spacious master suite with double vanity. Private back deck. 2 car garage. Energy-efficient thermal paned windows. Cul-de-sac. Largest floor plan in the subdivision.
Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.
Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5828894)