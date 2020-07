The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage online portal on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill hot tub trash valet

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartments in Peachtree City, Georgia is a community connected to our city's outstanding golf courses, dining, shopping and entertainment with over 100 miles of scenic views. We are located near Kedron Elementary, the Kedron Fieldhouse and Aquatic Center and Lake Kedron. Residents enjoy easy access to lush golf courses and the Kedron Village shopping center and can choose from any of our spacious one, two or three bedroom floor places. Each home features nine-foot ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, elegant crown molding and so more! Picturesque landscaping, stylish apartment home interiors and exceptional amenities offer 24/7 relaxation and comfort. Burn off the day in our 24-hour fitness center, take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool or go for a run on the pet-friendly trails. Come on by and take a personal tour of your new home today!