Peachtree City, GA
94 Cobblestone Crk
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:38 AM

94 Cobblestone Crk

94 Cobblestone Creek · No Longer Available
Location

94 Cobblestone Creek, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Large Peachtree City 3 bedroom/2 .5 bath condo features two living spaces! Spacious bedrooms, large family room/dining room combination. Separate living area with fireplace. Patio off dining room area and separate deck off master suite. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Cobblestone Creek is a superb location in northern part of Peachtree City and on the golf cart/bike/walking paths. Rent includes water/sewer, garbage, basic cable and neighborhood pool. Pets negotiable with non refundable pet desposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

