94 Cobblestone Crk

Large Peachtree City 3 bedroom/2 .5 bath condo features two living spaces! Spacious bedrooms, large family room/dining room combination. Separate living area with fireplace. Patio off dining room area and separate deck off master suite. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Cobblestone Creek is a superb location in northern part of Peachtree City and on the golf cart/bike/walking paths. Rent includes water/sewer, garbage, basic cable and neighborhood pool. Pets negotiable with non refundable pet desposit.