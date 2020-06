Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION... Peachtree City ranch home is just coming on the lease market!! Ready for you on December 1, 2018. Beautiful remodeled ranch with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Remodeled master bath with HUGE walk in shower. Kitchen has granite counters with Stainless Steel appliances.Fenced in backyard for your SMALL pet. Call today to reserve your viewing time!!