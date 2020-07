Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Home Available Now, All vinyl-planked flooring thru out home, (no carpet), New Tile Flooring In Entry & Kitchen, Stainless Appliances Including Brand New Refrigerator, Master on Main, Neutral Paint Colors, Nice Light Fixtures and Ceiling fans, New Vanity in Upstairs Bathroom, Great North-side Location and Award-winning Schools. Next to Golf Cart Path. First time on market as a rental home. Must See!