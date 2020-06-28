All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 655 Grecken Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
655 Grecken Green
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

655 Grecken Green

655 Grecken Green · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

655 Grecken Green, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location and beautiful golf course views! This charming four bedroom home is located in Braelinn/Starrs Mill school district. New carpet and paint throughout make this home move in ready! First floor features a cozy living room with fireplace and large dining room. Bright eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a bay window. Private screened in porch off of the kitchen is perfect for morning coffee. Upstairs, the master bedroom has large walk in closet and a covered porch with birds eye view of golf course. Master bath has a vaulted ceiling with sky light, double vanity and a oversized jetted tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms, full bath, bonus room/4th bedroom and laundry closet complete the upstairs. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Grecken Green have any available units?
655 Grecken Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 655 Grecken Green have?
Some of 655 Grecken Green's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Grecken Green currently offering any rent specials?
655 Grecken Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Grecken Green pet-friendly?
No, 655 Grecken Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 655 Grecken Green offer parking?
Yes, 655 Grecken Green offers parking.
Does 655 Grecken Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 Grecken Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Grecken Green have a pool?
No, 655 Grecken Green does not have a pool.
Does 655 Grecken Green have accessible units?
No, 655 Grecken Green does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Grecken Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 Grecken Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 655 Grecken Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 Grecken Green does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University