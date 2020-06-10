627 W Manor

Amenities

Available on 03/01. Location! Location! Take advantage of everything Peachtree City has to offer from this North Peachtree City Location! New granite kitchen counter top, new Paint and new LVT, bathroom tile floor, new Stainless Steel appliances! Master on the main with his&her closets. Two bedrooms and bath upstairs. Family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Truly move-in ready! You can ride your golf cart to shopping, dining, and parks. All of this Plus award winning Peachtree City Schools.