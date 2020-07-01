613 Ambrose Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous ranch home has just been given a 100% update! Easy living is yours in this ranch home with the best conveniences! Hop on your golf cart for a quick ride to Publix, restaurants, a drug store and easy access to 74! Welcome home to all new flooring, paint, cabinets, appliances, plumbing and lighting. Love your city even from within your home as you enjoy the sunroom with views of the golf cart trail! No private school tuition required here - this home offers the best of the best school system! This neighborhood is peaceful and beautifully kept!