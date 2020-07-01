All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

613 Ambrose Ln

613 Ambrose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

613 Ambrose Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous ranch home has just been given a 100% update! Easy living is yours in this ranch home with the best conveniences! Hop on your golf cart for a quick ride to Publix, restaurants, a drug store and easy access to 74! Welcome home to all new flooring, paint, cabinets, appliances, plumbing and lighting. Love your city even from within your home as you enjoy the sunroom with views of the golf cart trail! No private school tuition required here - this home offers the best of the best school system! This neighborhood is peaceful and beautifully kept!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Ambrose Ln have any available units?
613 Ambrose Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 613 Ambrose Ln have?
Some of 613 Ambrose Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Ambrose Ln currently offering any rent specials?
613 Ambrose Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Ambrose Ln pet-friendly?
No, 613 Ambrose Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 613 Ambrose Ln offer parking?
Yes, 613 Ambrose Ln offers parking.
Does 613 Ambrose Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Ambrose Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Ambrose Ln have a pool?
No, 613 Ambrose Ln does not have a pool.
Does 613 Ambrose Ln have accessible units?
No, 613 Ambrose Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Ambrose Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Ambrose Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Ambrose Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Ambrose Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

