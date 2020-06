Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great rental ready for move in. New paint. Floors, stainless appliances, and granite counters in baths and kitchen only one year old! Updated kitchen with large eating area open to great room with stone fireplace/gas logs. Large master bedroom with updated granite vanity in master bath. Two additional large bedrooms with updated bath. Laundry room off hallway. Large patio and large yard with lots of trees and privacy. Call to see!