Peachtree City, GA
401 Sherrels Ford
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

401 Sherrels Ford

401 Sherrels Ford · No Longer Available
Location

401 Sherrels Ford, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Rare Lease in McIntosh High School District - Wonderful home in great location! Highly sought-after floor plan with a master suite on the main level and a fireplace in the family room. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. Granite countertops in the kitchen and baths. Roof is new and there is a skylight in the master bath. Professionally managed. This one surely will not last long at all...call for a showing appointment today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4684861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Sherrels Ford have any available units?
401 Sherrels Ford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 401 Sherrels Ford have?
Some of 401 Sherrels Ford's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Sherrels Ford currently offering any rent specials?
401 Sherrels Ford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Sherrels Ford pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Sherrels Ford is pet friendly.
Does 401 Sherrels Ford offer parking?
No, 401 Sherrels Ford does not offer parking.
Does 401 Sherrels Ford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Sherrels Ford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Sherrels Ford have a pool?
No, 401 Sherrels Ford does not have a pool.
Does 401 Sherrels Ford have accessible units?
No, 401 Sherrels Ford does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Sherrels Ford have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Sherrels Ford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Sherrels Ford have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Sherrels Ford does not have units with air conditioning.
