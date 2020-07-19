401 Sherrels Ford

Amenities

Rare Lease in McIntosh High School District - Wonderful home in great location! Highly sought-after floor plan with a master suite on the main level and a fireplace in the family room. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. Granite countertops in the kitchen and baths. Roof is new and there is a skylight in the master bath. Professionally managed. This one surely will not last long at all...call for a showing appointment today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4684861)