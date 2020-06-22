All apartments in Peachtree City
327 Terrane Ridge

Location

327 Terrane Ridge, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Lease this home using a Lease w/Right to Purchase program. * Heart of Peachtree City * Lake and Golf Course Neighborhood * Grand 2 story foyer with wrought iron railings and Elegant Lighting *OVER $50K IN UPGRADES: All NEW Kitchen w/Soft Close Cabinets, upgraded granite, under cabinet lighting, stainless appliances * RICH HARDWOOD FLOORING throughout entire house * New Floor to Ceiling Stacked Stone Fireplace * New interior and exterior paint on house & fence * Newer roof * Beautiful new flagstone patio & sidewalk * Large master w/2 walk-in closets * Large jetted shower * Side entry garage w/ new epoxy floors * Just Lease or Lease to Buy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Terrane Ridge have any available units?
327 Terrane Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 327 Terrane Ridge have?
Some of 327 Terrane Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Terrane Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
327 Terrane Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Terrane Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 327 Terrane Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 327 Terrane Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 327 Terrane Ridge does offer parking.
Does 327 Terrane Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Terrane Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Terrane Ridge have a pool?
No, 327 Terrane Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 327 Terrane Ridge have accessible units?
No, 327 Terrane Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Terrane Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Terrane Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Terrane Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Terrane Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
