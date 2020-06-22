327 Terrane Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Lease this home using a Lease w/Right to Purchase program. * Heart of Peachtree City * Lake and Golf Course Neighborhood * Grand 2 story foyer with wrought iron railings and Elegant Lighting *OVER $50K IN UPGRADES: All NEW Kitchen w/Soft Close Cabinets, upgraded granite, under cabinet lighting, stainless appliances * RICH HARDWOOD FLOORING throughout entire house * New Floor to Ceiling Stacked Stone Fireplace * New interior and exterior paint on house & fence * Newer roof * Beautiful new flagstone patio & sidewalk * Large master w/2 walk-in closets * Large jetted shower * Side entry garage w/ new epoxy floors * Just Lease or Lease to Buy