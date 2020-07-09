311 Cumberland Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

For a detailed walk through, be sure to click the virtual tour! Nestled in a quiet Cul-De-Sac this STUNNINGlY RENOVATED RANCH is a perfect 10! With OVER $145,000 in Upgrades! You get to live in a home with a Chef's Dream kitchen that misses no detail- Solid Custom Cabinetry with Slow Close Drawers, SS Farmhouse Apron Sink, Ultra Quiet Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Vent and Appliances, Leather Granite Counters, Walk-in Pantry with plenty of storage. REAL HARDWOODS throughout the main area and Master Bedroom! Master Bath is Luxury defined- completely renovated with Heated Floors, Free-Standing Tub, Separate Shower with Frame-less glass, Walk in Closet. Vaulted Great room opens to INCREDIBLE BACKYARD with screened in porch and serene patio with fire pit, landscape lighting and stone seating walls! The Half bath and Hall bath are all updated too! Upstairs is charming 4th Bedroom/Office and huge storage area. WOODCREEK AMENITIES are included! So you get access to the Club, Pool, Tennis Courts, Swim Team, Basketball and Volleyball Courts too! You get the 100 miles of Peachtree City Golf Cart Paths to walk, run, bike or hop on a Golf Cart! BEST SCHOOLS! Great location- close to the Airport or Pinewood! This one is a no-brainer!