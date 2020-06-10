303 Wynnmeade Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning microwave range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

------------------------AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020--------------------------



This is a single-family home. Located close to Peachtree city shopping and dining

2 Bathroom in a 3 Bedroom house.

All appliance included.



Washer and Dryer

Large kitchen with large common area

Air conditioning

Microwave

Oven / range

Refrigerator

Safety first so background check and application fee required!



Contact us today now to get more exciting information!!!

WE ARE EXCITING TO HAVE YOU ONBOARD!