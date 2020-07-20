All apartments in Peachtree City
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
301 Hip Pocket Rd
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:24 AM

301 Hip Pocket Rd

301 Hip Pocket Road · No Longer Available
Location

301 Hip Pocket Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Charming home in the heart of Peachtree City with a master on the main, full basement and fenced yard. Low maintenance marble floors on most of first floor and lower level. Second story has two bedrooms and bath. Spacious master bedroom with room for a sitting area. Large finished room on lower level can be 4th bedroom, office, media room, craft room or large playroom. Eat-in kitchen opens to a quaint sunroom area overlooking private yard. Expansive tiered deck with built-in seating offers great entertaining possibilities. Kitchen includes all appliances. Large 2-car garage and additional parking in driveway. Koi pond in front. Home has lake rights to Lake Peachtree. Conveniently located near Hwy 54/74 & Pinewood Studios. Walking distance to parks and lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Hip Pocket Rd have any available units?
301 Hip Pocket Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 301 Hip Pocket Rd currently offering any rent specials?
301 Hip Pocket Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Hip Pocket Rd pet-friendly?
No, 301 Hip Pocket Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 301 Hip Pocket Rd offer parking?
Yes, 301 Hip Pocket Rd offers parking.
Does 301 Hip Pocket Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Hip Pocket Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Hip Pocket Rd have a pool?
No, 301 Hip Pocket Rd does not have a pool.
Does 301 Hip Pocket Rd have accessible units?
No, 301 Hip Pocket Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Hip Pocket Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Hip Pocket Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Hip Pocket Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Hip Pocket Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
