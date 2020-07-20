301 Hip Pocket Rd

Amenities

Charming home in the heart of Peachtree City with a master on the main, full basement and fenced yard. Low maintenance marble floors on most of first floor and lower level. Second story has two bedrooms and bath. Spacious master bedroom with room for a sitting area. Large finished room on lower level can be 4th bedroom, office, media room, craft room or large playroom. Eat-in kitchen opens to a quaint sunroom area overlooking private yard. Expansive tiered deck with built-in seating offers great entertaining possibilities. Kitchen includes all appliances. Large 2-car garage and additional parking in driveway. Koi pond in front. Home has lake rights to Lake Peachtree. Conveniently located near Hwy 54/74 & Pinewood Studios. Walking distance to parks and lake.