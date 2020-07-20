241 Clifton Ln

Amenities

***Available Immediately*** Great Location! Great School District! Great Family Neighborhood! This home is located on the north end of PTC in sought after Ardenlee Neighborhood. It is within walking distance to the Kedron shopping center, Crabapple Lane elementary and aquatic center. 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Eat-in kitchen with granite. Kitchen is open to the family room. Separate formal dining room and living room. Formal living room can also be used as an office or playroom. The flat fenced yard (perfect for kids to play and/or entertaining) can be viewed from the kitchen and family room windows.