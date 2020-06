Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*Available on 01/12/2020*. Tenant occupied. Desirable neighborhood, close to shopping, Line Creek nature area, hiking trails. Golf cart access to restaurants and shopping! Convenient location, 3 minutes walking distance to Walmart, Home Depot and other shopping, dining and commuting routes. Well maintained home ranch style with 3 bedrooms. 2 car garage with extra space, tons of storage! Screen in porch. Really nice home - won't last long!!