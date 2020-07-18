All apartments in Peachtree City
208 Briarleigh Dr.
Peachtree City, GA
208 Briarleigh Dr
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

208 Briarleigh Dr

208 Briarleigh Drive · (678) 570-0717
Location

208 Briarleigh Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfectly maintained and designed, the RANCH you have been looking for! Open floor plan features lovely transom/fan windows. Updated, bright and modern! Formal dining seats 12+. Kitchen offers solid surface counters, pantry, stainless appliances & breakfast room. Spacious owner's suite features double trey ceiling, bath has double vanity, frame-less shower, whirlpool tub, custom walk-in closet. Lovely private backyard with large patio. Fantastic community and perfect North Peachtree Location with easy access to I-85, Atlanta, Airport, Hospital and Pinewood Studios. Award-winning school system, and the 100 miles of golf cart paths to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 208 Briarleigh Dr have any available units?
208 Briarleigh Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 Briarleigh Dr have?
Some of 208 Briarleigh Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Briarleigh Dr currently offering any rent specials?
208 Briarleigh Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Briarleigh Dr pet-friendly?
No, 208 Briarleigh Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 208 Briarleigh Dr offer parking?
Yes, 208 Briarleigh Dr offers parking.
Does 208 Briarleigh Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Briarleigh Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Briarleigh Dr have a pool?
Yes, 208 Briarleigh Dr has a pool.
Does 208 Briarleigh Dr have accessible units?
No, 208 Briarleigh Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Briarleigh Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Briarleigh Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Briarleigh Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Briarleigh Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

