208 Briarleigh Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Perfectly maintained and designed, the RANCH you have been looking for! Open floor plan features lovely transom/fan windows. Updated, bright and modern! Formal dining seats 12+. Kitchen offers solid surface counters, pantry, stainless appliances & breakfast room. Spacious owner's suite features double trey ceiling, bath has double vanity, frame-less shower, whirlpool tub, custom walk-in closet. Lovely private backyard with large patio. Fantastic community and perfect North Peachtree Location with easy access to I-85, Atlanta, Airport, Hospital and Pinewood Studios. Award-winning school system, and the 100 miles of golf cart paths to enjoy.