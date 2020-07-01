All apartments in Peachtree City
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
204 Lenox Dr
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

204 Lenox Dr

204 Lenox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

204 Lenox Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious & light filled with hardwood floors, 2 story greatroom with fireplace, formal DR and all open to the kitchen with breakfast bar, all appliances & lots of cabinets - a beautiful open floor plan & will be wonderful for entertaining. Back of home overlooks a patio & private wooded backyard. Gorgeous & peaceful! Main floor bedroom & full bath. Upstairs offers 3 additional bedrooms, 2 with Jack & Jill bath & the master suite with huge walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower. Upstairs laundry includes the washer & dryer. Lots of storage throughout including a main floor mud room (sports gear, shoes & backpacks) Wonderful area of Peachtree City with easy access to cart paths, shopping & restaurants & all PTC amenities. Excellent award winning schools, Kedron Elem, Booth Jr High & McIntosh High. This is a gorgeous well maintained home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Lenox Dr have any available units?
204 Lenox Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 204 Lenox Dr have?
Some of 204 Lenox Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Lenox Dr currently offering any rent specials?
204 Lenox Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Lenox Dr pet-friendly?
No, 204 Lenox Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 204 Lenox Dr offer parking?
Yes, 204 Lenox Dr offers parking.
Does 204 Lenox Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Lenox Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Lenox Dr have a pool?
No, 204 Lenox Dr does not have a pool.
Does 204 Lenox Dr have accessible units?
No, 204 Lenox Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Lenox Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Lenox Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Lenox Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Lenox Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

