204 Lenox Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious & light filled with hardwood floors, 2 story greatroom with fireplace, formal DR and all open to the kitchen with breakfast bar, all appliances & lots of cabinets - a beautiful open floor plan & will be wonderful for entertaining. Back of home overlooks a patio & private wooded backyard. Gorgeous & peaceful! Main floor bedroom & full bath. Upstairs offers 3 additional bedrooms, 2 with Jack & Jill bath & the master suite with huge walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower. Upstairs laundry includes the washer & dryer. Lots of storage throughout including a main floor mud room (sports gear, shoes & backpacks) Wonderful area of Peachtree City with easy access to cart paths, shopping & restaurants & all PTC amenities. Excellent award winning schools, Kedron Elem, Booth Jr High & McIntosh High. This is a gorgeous well maintained home.