Peachtree City, GA
200 Chattan Trl
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

200 Chattan Trl

200 Chattan Trail · No Longer Available
Location

200 Chattan Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Available on 06/01/2020. Sought after North Kedron location...easy & quick access to Hwy 74N. 4th bedroom is huge bonus room. Immaculate & updated move-in ready. Tons of kitchen cabinets, granite counters, under cab lighting, overlooks great room, sunroom and beautiful screened porch. Master on main with large sitting room/office/nursery. Hardwoods on 1st floor and carpet on second level. Very open plan...great for entertaining and family time. Black metal ballisters, gas logs, large side yard with outbuilding and concrete basketball pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Chattan Trl have any available units?
200 Chattan Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 200 Chattan Trl have?
Some of 200 Chattan Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Chattan Trl currently offering any rent specials?
200 Chattan Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Chattan Trl pet-friendly?
No, 200 Chattan Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 200 Chattan Trl offer parking?
Yes, 200 Chattan Trl offers parking.
Does 200 Chattan Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Chattan Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Chattan Trl have a pool?
No, 200 Chattan Trl does not have a pool.
Does 200 Chattan Trl have accessible units?
No, 200 Chattan Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Chattan Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Chattan Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Chattan Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Chattan Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
