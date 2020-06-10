200 Chattan Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Available on 06/01/2020. Sought after North Kedron location...easy & quick access to Hwy 74N. 4th bedroom is huge bonus room. Immaculate & updated move-in ready. Tons of kitchen cabinets, granite counters, under cab lighting, overlooks great room, sunroom and beautiful screened porch. Master on main with large sitting room/office/nursery. Hardwoods on 1st floor and carpet on second level. Very open plan...great for entertaining and family time. Black metal ballisters, gas logs, large side yard with outbuilding and concrete basketball pad.