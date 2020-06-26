All apartments in Peachtree City
130 Terrane Ridge

130 Terrane Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

130 Terrane Ridge, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Avail approx Aug 5th. Agents make next day appointment to show. Beautiful executive home on Planterra Golf Course. Sit on the patio & enjoy the view! 4 bedrooms + large upstairs bonus / office (or 5 BRs!) Newer carpet & paint - very nice hardwood floors. Spacious master suite on main level, large greatroom w/ fireplace & gas logs, sunroom off back, gorgeous custom kitchen with abundance of cabinets, island, granite counters, stainless appliances, high ceilings, open floor plan & lots of sunshine. Wonderful neighborhood w/ pool & clubhouse & Planterra Golf Course (must join the golf) Golf cart paths for easy & fun access to The Avenues shopping & restaurants & other parts of PTC. Fantastic home & area! Agents please call or text tenant for next day appt

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Terrane Ridge have any available units?
130 Terrane Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 130 Terrane Ridge have?
Some of 130 Terrane Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Terrane Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
130 Terrane Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Terrane Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 130 Terrane Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 130 Terrane Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 130 Terrane Ridge offers parking.
Does 130 Terrane Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Terrane Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Terrane Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 130 Terrane Ridge has a pool.
Does 130 Terrane Ridge have accessible units?
No, 130 Terrane Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Terrane Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Terrane Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Terrane Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Terrane Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
