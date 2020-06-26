130 Terrane Ridge

Amenities
Avail approx Aug 5th. Agents make next day appointment to show. Beautiful executive home on Planterra Golf Course. Sit on the patio & enjoy the view! 4 bedrooms + large upstairs bonus / office (or 5 BRs!) Newer carpet & paint - very nice hardwood floors. Spacious master suite on main level, large greatroom w/ fireplace & gas logs, sunroom off back, gorgeous custom kitchen with abundance of cabinets, island, granite counters, stainless appliances, high ceilings, open floor plan & lots of sunshine. Wonderful neighborhood w/ pool & clubhouse & Planterra Golf Course (must join the golf) Golf cart paths for easy & fun access to The Avenues shopping & restaurants & other parts of PTC. Fantastic home & area! Agents please call or text tenant for next day appt