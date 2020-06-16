All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 121 Emerling Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
121 Emerling Ln
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:06 PM

121 Emerling Ln

121 Emerling Lane · (770) 318-8165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

121 Emerling Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,485

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS IS IT! Location, Location, Location! Immaculate home in north PTC with prime schools & easy access for commuting. Located on a QUIET Cul de sac with a large private fenced-in backyard, this home is updated & modernized: freshly painted, oil rubbed bronze lighting throughout, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout the main level. Features include: Formal Dining Room, Large Den, Spacious master retreat. Complete with a 2-car garage, golf cart garage, a backyard storage bldg & a 2-car parking pad sized space INSIDE the fenced in backyard with wide double door fencing for easy access. This professional Landlord takes Great care of Home. It will NOT be sold, so no need to worry about moving while leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Emerling Ln have any available units?
121 Emerling Ln has a unit available for $2,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Emerling Ln have?
Some of 121 Emerling Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Emerling Ln currently offering any rent specials?
121 Emerling Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Emerling Ln pet-friendly?
No, 121 Emerling Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 121 Emerling Ln offer parking?
Yes, 121 Emerling Ln does offer parking.
Does 121 Emerling Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Emerling Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Emerling Ln have a pool?
No, 121 Emerling Ln does not have a pool.
Does 121 Emerling Ln have accessible units?
No, 121 Emerling Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Emerling Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Emerling Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Emerling Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Emerling Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 121 Emerling Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity