121 Emerling Ln

THIS IS IT! Location, Location, Location! Immaculate home in north PTC with prime schools & easy access for commuting. Located on a QUIET Cul de sac with a large private fenced-in backyard, this home is updated & modernized: freshly painted, oil rubbed bronze lighting throughout, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout the main level. Features include: Formal Dining Room, Large Den, Spacious master retreat. Complete with a 2-car garage, golf cart garage, a backyard storage bldg & a 2-car parking pad sized space INSIDE the fenced in backyard with wide double door fencing for easy access. This professional Landlord takes Great care of Home. It will NOT be sold, so no need to worry about moving while leasing.